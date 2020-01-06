Death Valley High 'Raise Hell' With New Video

Death Valley High have released a music video for their new song, "Raise Hell," as they hit the road with late last week for a short tour with Silver Snakes.



Frontman Reyka Osburn had this to say about the new track, "I got sick of hearing the misuse of the term 'witch hunt' and the ignorance just throwing it around.

"I started to imagine a scenario bridging physical and metaphysical uproar. 'Raise hell' usually means to rebel rouse, but in this instance, I actually mean to devil rouse." Watch the video here and see the remaining dates for the tour below:

1/7 - Eugene, OR @ Old Nick's

1/8 - Reno, NV @ Jub Jubs

1/9 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

1/10 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

1/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ 5 Star Bar

1/12 - Fullerton, CA @ Slidebar





