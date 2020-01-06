.

Satyricon's Anders Odden Having Cancer Surgery

K. Wiggins | 01-06-2020

Anders Odden

Satyricon and Cadaver star Anders Odden revealed that he is battling colon cancer and is scheduled to undergo surgery today (January 6th) to attempt to remove a malignant tumor.

Odden shared some news about the cancer and surgery via social media late last year after being inspired by a video he was sent. He explained, "I wanted to wait to tell you all about my condition until my surgery was done, but then I got this video clip.

On my musical hero Lemmy's, death date (28.12.2015) my friend Hank Von Hell is in Sweden raising money for the cancer cause with Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee. Getting this video was very touching and made me wanna share it with you to raise money for cancer research.

"I was diagnosed with colon cancer the 3rd of October 2019. Since then I have done chemotherapy to shrink the tumor down so I can undergo surgery.

"The surgery date is set to the 6th of January 2020. The doctors have told me that everything will go as planed and that I will get rid of this cancer. It's a tough journey, but I am ready. Have a happy new year and I will see you when I am through. #cancer #coloncancer #cancerresearch #mikkeydee #hankvonhell #motorhead #riplemmykilmister" See the post here.


