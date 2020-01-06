.

Video Of Nirvana Reunion Jam Shared Online

Bruce Henne | 01-06-2020

Nirvana

(hennemusic) Surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear reunited in Los Angeles for a performance at a January 4 benefit supporting the charity group the Art of Elysium, and video from the event has surfaced online.

Rolling Stone reports the trio were joined by Beck on guitar to deliver a five-song set of Nirvana's hits at the Hollywood Palladium, opening with St. Vincent up front for "Lithium", while Beck took over on "In Bloom" and "Been A Son" before Grohl's 13-year-old daughter, Violet, handled vocals on "Heart-Shaped Box", with Beck back at center stage for the closing tune, a cover of David Bowie's "The Man Who Sold The World."

Other performers at Saturday's Heaven Is Rock & Roll gala fundraiser included Cheap Trick, L7 and Marilyn Manson, who was accompanied by Shooter Jennings and Linda Perry for "The Dope Show" and "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)". Watch video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


