Prince's Paisley Park Announces Music on the Big Screen Series

Princes' Paisley Park are kicking off 2020 with the launch of the Paisley Park Cinema: Music on the Big Screen film series later this month featuring films on the big screen along with Prince's state-of-the-art sound system..

The series is set to begin with "Wattstax" (1973) on January 11, followed by "Amazing Grace" (2019) on January 18, and "Dave Chappelle's Block Party" (2005) on January 25. There will be a DJ After Party featuring music from the films on January 11tg and January 25th.

"Prince built Paisley Park as a hub of creativity, and to celebrate and inspire original music and art," said Alan Seiffert, Executive Director of Paisley Park. "There is no better way for us to launch into 2020 than to showcase the artistry, compelling performances, and cultural significance of these critically-acclaimed concert films and to present them on the big screen at Paisley Park." Find more details here.





