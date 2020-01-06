Queen's Brian May Had A Not So Merry Christmas

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May has revealed the details of a depression he experienced over the Christmas holiday season. The rocker shared his story on Instagram alongside an image of himself and a Jimi Hendrix poster that he uses as motivation to take on each day as it comes.

"Inspiration for the next 10 years?," begins May. "Thanks to my dear friend Joe Elliott @defleppard I have this great image of my hero Jimi Hendrix on my wall to remind me to keep reaching for the stars. Ach! A bit too glib for you?

"Well, that's my brave face. Most of this Christmas period I haven't wanted to show my face because my face was grim. There's something about this time of the year that paralyses me. Depression, hopelessness, fear ... I get engulfed. Is it logical? No. Should I be grateful for my life and therefore NOT depressed? Yes. But none of that makes any difference when you look up and the colours have gone out of the world."

"Tomorrow," May added, "I am wrenching myself back into 'normality' - starting with some biking and stretching and hot and cold showering", before outlining his progress on a Vegan meal plan for the month of January.

As part of the holiday season, Queen released a new animated music video for their 1984 single, "Thank God It's Christmas." Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Queen's Roger Taylor Receiving Royal Honor From Queen Elizabeth

Def Leppard Wanted To Mix AC/DC With Queen 2019 In Review

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Video Passed 1 Billion Views 2019 In Review

Queen Legend Helped Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs 2019 In Review

Original Member Of Queen Dies 2019 In Review

Queen Rock Academy Awards As Bohemian Rhapsody Wins Four Oscars 2019 In Review

Queen's Adam Lambert Made Secret Cameo In Bohemian Rhapsody 2019 In Review

Queen Release Animated 'Thank God It's Christmas' Video

Queen + Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Residency

More Queen News



