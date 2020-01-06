Suitcase Release 'Super Knife' Video

Seattle rockers Suitcase have released a music video for their track "Super Knife." The song comes from the band's latest album "Come Back".

Directed by Lance Hofstad, and originally premiered on Northwest Music Scene, "Super Knife" is off of their newest LP, Come Back, which is out now via Bandcamp.

Don Farwell (vocals, guitar)wrote the song after a close friend survived a severe injury. He had the following to say about the track,"This song is a series of flashback memories of this friend.

"While the chorus/outro are more a meditation on human frailty, friendship and loneliness. I feel like the longing in this song translates across the entire album." Watch the Lance Hofstad directed video here





Related Stories

More Suitcase News



