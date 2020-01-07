Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins Releases 'Middle Child' Video

(NLM) Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have released a music video for their track "Middle Child." The track comes from the Foo Fighters' star's recently released solo album "Get The Money."

We were sent the following details: The video was directed by Wiley Hodgden, Taylor Hawkins, and Jeff Coffman, the "Middle Child" clip's vintage green screen vibes recall the halcyon days of early '80s MTV.

While a star turn by Hawkins' own middle child Annabelle casts an eye toward the future. "Middle Child" features Hawkins himself in multiple roles, behind mics, drum kits, the wheel and coach's whistle to name a few, with support from Coattail Riders Chris Chaney (bass) and Brent Woods (guitar), both of whom played on the original song (as did Dave Grohl). Watch the video here.

NLM submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





