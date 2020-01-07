.

Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins Releases 'Middle Child' Video

NLM | 01-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Taylor Hawkins

(NLM) Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have released a music video for their track "Middle Child." The track comes from the Foo Fighters' star's recently released solo album "Get The Money."

We were sent the following details: The video was directed by Wiley Hodgden, Taylor Hawkins, and Jeff Coffman, the "Middle Child" clip's vintage green screen vibes recall the halcyon days of early '80s MTV.

While a star turn by Hawkins' own middle child Annabelle casts an eye toward the future. "Middle Child" features Hawkins himself in multiple roles, behind mics, drum kits, the wheel and coach's whistle to name a few, with support from Coattail Riders Chris Chaney (bass) and Brent Woods (guitar), both of whom played on the original song (as did Dave Grohl). Watch the video here.

NLM submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins Releases 'Middle Child' Video

Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses 2019 In Review

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Streams Song From New Album

More Taylor Hawkins News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John- Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online- Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour- Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback- more


Reviews
Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Working With Elton John

Early Van Halen Song Alternate Version Goes Online

Rascal Flatts Announce Farewell Tour

Black Star Riders' Ricky Warwick Suffers Hospital Setback

Sammy Hagar Leads Additions To Aerosmith Tribute Concert

Cheap Trick Joining Rod Stewart For Summer Tour

Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins Releases 'Middle Child' Video

Singled Out: Kvelertak's Bratebrann



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.