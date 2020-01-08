.

Aerosmith To Rock The 2020 Grammy Awards

Bruce Henne | 01-08-2020

Aerosmith

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are among the acts set to appear at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT..

The Boston band will be on hand to perform a medley of some of their legendary hits at the 62nd Annual event, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys and see live music from Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Black Shelton with Gwen Stefani.

Aerosmith's live appearance will come just two days after they will be honored with the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year Award on January 24; the band will be recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and impact on American music history.

Following the Grammy week events, Aerosmith will resume their ongoing Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency at the end of the month. Read more here.

