Black Mirrors Release Video For 'Gunther Kimmich' Unplugged

Belgian rockers Black Mirrors have released a video for their unplugged version of their track "Gunther Kimmich". The original version was the first single from their debut album "Look Into The Black Mirror".

Marcella and Pierre had this to say about the video and unplugged version of the track, "As kids of the 90's, we grew up with bands like Nirvana and Alice in Chains playing their songs unplugged. We loved to see how faster Rock songs changed into something slow with a very intense and deeper feel to it.

"With 'Gunther Kimmich Unplugged' we turned a fast, straightforward Rock song with heavy riffs into something very intimate and melodic. We often make acoustic versions of our own songs during breaks in between tours and we're happy to share it with our fans now!" Watch the video here





