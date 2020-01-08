.

Marshall Tucker Band Releasing 'New Year's In New Orleans'

William Lee | 01-08-2020

Marshall Tucker Band

The Marshall Tucker Band have announced that their 'New Year's In New Orleans' live album is set to be widely released next Friday, January 17th.

The live record was originally released during last year's Record Store Day's Black Friday on November 29th and will now be available to fans that missed the chance to purchase during the "RSD First" offering.

The album was captured during the iconic band's 12/31/78 show at The Warehouse in New Orleans and was sourced from the original 24 track tapes.

The show was simulcast on over 150 radio stations nationwide, making it the most widely-heard rock concert of its time.


