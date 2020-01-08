Robin McAuley Forced To Sit Out 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise

Robin McAuley has been diagnosed with sepsis and that is forcing the singer to sit out the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise as part of the Michael Schenker Fest supergroup.

McAuley is one of the vocalist in the group, which is a collective of various frontmen who have worked with the iconic guitarist Michael Schenker in various bands over the years.

The metal festival on the high seas runs from January 7th through 11th and organizers of the cruise broke the bad news to fans about Robin's condition with the following social media update, "Due to unfortunate circumstances we regretfully have to tell you that Michael Schenker Fest's singer Robin McAuley will not be performing on board #RoundX of 70000tons Of Metal due to a medical emergency. We sincerely apologize that we must communicate this to you Sailors now while we are sailing in the beautiful Caribbean on our way to Cozumel.

"Robin was on the way to the airport ready to join us when he fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital and was diagnosed with sepsis. We were hoping to have him join us on board while we docked in Cozumel and we made great efforts to try to bring this to reality.

"The Medical Professionals who diagnosed him with this ordered that he must remain in the hospital so that he can recover to full health.

"Robin was very excited to perform on board Round X and expresses his utmost disappointment that he is not able to partake in the festival to perform two hard-hitting concerts for you, but wishes all of us on board a happy and safe sailing.

"Michael Schenker Fest will still be performing twice on board with Gary Barden and Doogie White on vocals as well as a World Class compliment of supporting musicians.

"Get well soon, Robin, from everybody on the cruise!"





