.

Charlie Parker's 100th Birthday Celebrated With Box Set

William Lee | 01-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Charlie Parker

Craft Recordings plans to celebrate Charlie Parker's 100th birthday this year with the release of "The Savoy 10-Inch LP Collection" box set on February 28th.

The 4-LP set will include remastered audio, reproduced artwork from the original 10-inch albums, plus a booklet containing vintage photos, rare ephemera and new liner notes from Neil Tesser.

The recordings were captured during the bebop sessions spanning 1944 to 1948 and also feature other legendary musicians including Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Bud Powell and Max Roach.

In addition to the vinyl set, the music will also be released digitally. The pre-order grat track "Ko-Ko," which was added to the National Recording Registery in 2003, and was his first recording as a leader, can be streamed here.


Related Stories


Charlie Parker's 100th Birthday Celebrated With Box Set

More Charlie Parker News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music- Red Hot Chili Peppers Making New Album With Frusciante- Judas Priest Should Reunite With K.K. For 50th- more


Reviews
Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

advertisement


Latest News
Evanescence Return To Rock With 'The Chain' Video

Dave Grohl Helps Taylor Hawkins Rock Late Night TV

Nada Surf Streaming 'So Much Love'

Charlie Parker's 100th Birthday Celebrated With Box Set

ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol' Band From Texas Documentary

Very Alora Streaming 'Don't Make Me' Ahead Of Tour

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers Making New Album With Frusciante



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.