Charlie Parker's 100th Birthday Celebrated With Box Set

Craft Recordings plans to celebrate Charlie Parker's 100th birthday this year with the release of "The Savoy 10-Inch LP Collection" box set on February 28th.

The 4-LP set will include remastered audio, reproduced artwork from the original 10-inch albums, plus a booklet containing vintage photos, rare ephemera and new liner notes from Neil Tesser.

The recordings were captured during the bebop sessions spanning 1944 to 1948 and also feature other legendary musicians including Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, John Lewis, Bud Powell and Max Roach.

In addition to the vinyl set, the music will also be released digitally. The pre-order grat track "Ko-Ko," which was added to the National Recording Registery in 2003, and was his first recording as a leader, can be streamed here.





