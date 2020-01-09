KISS Star Paul Stanley Blasts The Skewed Media
KISS frontman Paul Stanley took to social media earlier this week to share his displeasure with how the cable news channels have contributed to the "divisive and dangerous climate" in the U.S. by provided biased and partisan coverage.
Stanley slammed the outlets by sharing, "The divisive and dangerous climate in America is in large part the result of 24 HOUR 'NEWS' CHANNELS WHICH ARE IN FACT SKEWED AND BIASED POLITICAL OUTLETS .
"Any point of view can be backed up with some sort of documentation and 'expert' analysis and that is the key problem. News?!? No. We are watching slick entertainment channels pushing their own agenda and a reality which then becomes yours."
