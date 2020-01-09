.

KISS Star Paul Stanley Blasts The Skewed Media

William Lee | 01-09-2020

KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley took to social media earlier this week to share his displeasure with how the cable news channels have contributed to the "divisive and dangerous climate" in the U.S. by provided biased and partisan coverage.

Stanley slammed the outlets by sharing, "The divisive and dangerous climate in America is in large part the result of 24 HOUR 'NEWS' CHANNELS WHICH ARE IN FACT SKEWED AND BIASED POLITICAL OUTLETS .

"Any point of view can be backed up with some sort of documentation and 'expert' analysis and that is the key problem. News?!? No. We are watching slick entertainment channels pushing their own agenda and a reality which then becomes yours."


KISS Star Paul Stanley Blasts The Skewed Media

Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Coming Next Month- David Lee Roth Mixes Van Halen And Solo Classics At Vegas Kickoff- Robin McAuley Undergoing Aggressive Treatment- more


Reviews
Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

