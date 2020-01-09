.

Nada Surf Streaming 'So Much Love'

William Lee | 01-09-2020

Nada Surf

Nada Surf have released a new single entitled "So Much Love." The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Never Not Together," which is set to hit stores on February 7th.

Matthew Caws had the following to say about the new single, "It's a song that celebrates good will between people. Sometimes it can be hard to remember that it's there.

"But it's all around us. Small things add up. A little tolerance and acceptance can be built on. We're good at love and being kind. It comes naturally to us, but so do other things. You just have to keep looking for the right way to lean, it's worth everything." Stream the song here


