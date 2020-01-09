Queensryche Release Lyric Video Ahead Of The Verdict Tour

Queensryche have released a lyric video for their track "Inner Unrest" as they prepare to hit the road next week for their The Verdict Tour of the U.S.

The song comes from the band's latest album "The Verdict", which was released last spring. Frontman Todd LaTorre had this to say about the track, "'Inner Unrest' is an abstract characterization loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD. The internal and external battles one must fight daily."

Watch the video here and see the dates for The Verdict Tour, which features support from John 5 and Eve To Adam, and kicks off on Jan. 17th in Florida, below:

January 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

January 18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

January 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

January 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

January 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

January 24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

January 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

January 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

January 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

January 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

January 31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

February 1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

February 4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

February 5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

February 7 - Denver, CO - Ogden

February 8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*

February 9 - St Louis, MO - Delmar*

February 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

February 13 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall*

February 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

February 15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

February 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night

February 19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre

February 20 - Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage*

February 21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

February 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

February 25 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

February 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater*

February 27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live

*No John 5





