Queensryche Release Lyric Video Ahead Of The Verdict Tour
Queensryche have released a lyric video for their track "Inner Unrest" as they prepare to hit the road next week for their The Verdict Tour of the U.S.
The song comes from the band's latest album "The Verdict", which was released last spring. Frontman Todd LaTorre had this to say about the track, "'Inner Unrest' is an abstract characterization loosely based on the struggles dealing with PTSD. The internal and external battles one must fight daily."
Watch the video here and see the dates for The Verdict Tour, which features support from John 5 and Eve To Adam, and kicks off on Jan. 17th in Florida, below:
January 17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
January 18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
January 19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
January 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's
January 23 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
January 24 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
January 25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
January 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
January 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
January 30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
January 31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
February 1 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
February 4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
February 5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
February 7 - Denver, CO - Ogden
February 8 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*
February 9 - St Louis, MO - Delmar*
February 12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
February 13 - Detroit, MI - St Andrew's Hall*
February 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
February 15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
February 16 - Boston, MA - Big Night
February 19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre
February 20 - Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage*
February 21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
February 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*
February 25 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
February 26 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater*
February 27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live
*No John 5
