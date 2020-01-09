Robin McAuley Undergoing Aggressive Treatment In Hospital

Michael Schenker Fest singer Robin McAuley's Gina has shared an update via social media on his current health battle and treatment in the hospital, after it was learned that he had been diagnosed with sepsis.

Gina first wrote, "On Sunday afternoon Robin became unexpectedly ill and has been in the hospital since. An undetected bacterial infection entered his bloodstream and he is in critical, but stable condition.

"His medical team is trying to determined the specific bacteria, as he is not responding to broad spectrum IV antibiotics. Robin is very disappointed and asked me to apologize to his fans on the 70K metal cruise as well as band mates for not being able to come on the ship."

She then shared on Wednesday night, "We just found out that Toxicology identified the bacteria in Robin's blood (Sepsis) as e-Coli. He will now be treated aggressively with targeted antibiotics.

"He will remain at the hospital until the infectious disease control department clears his blood as 'clean'. This is great progress!! Robin and I are very grateful for all the well wishes and prayers."





