The Amity Affliction Release New Video and Announce Album

Michael Angulia | 01-09-2020

The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction have released a music video for their new track "Soak Me In Bleach". The song comes from their just announce album "Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them".

The album is set to hit stores on February 21st. The band had this to say about the new record, "This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music.

"We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us.

"We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we've learned to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old." Watch the video here and see the tracklisting below:

1. "Coffin"
2. "All My Friends Are Dead"
3. "Soak Me In Bleach"
4. "All I Do Is Sink"
5. "Baltimore Rain
6. "Aloneliness"
7. "Forever"
8. "Just Like Me"
9. "Born To Lose"
10. "Fever Dream"
11. "Catatonia"


