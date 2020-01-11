Crematory Release New Song 'The Downfall'

Crematory have released a lyric video for their brand new track "The Downfall". The song comes from the veteran band's forthcoming album "Unbroken", which is set to hit stores on March 6th.

The group had the following to say about the new track, "Yes, we're back with gothic rock'n'roll at its finest: A tough mixture of gothic and metal in a classifying Crematory kind of style.

"Those who liked our old hit The Fallen will love our new single The Downfall. Just the right song as an appetizer for our new album and the following tour in April." Watch the video here





