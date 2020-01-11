.

Discharge Stream Unrelease Track and Releasing Anthology

William Lee | 01-11-2020

Discharge

Discharge are streaming an unreleased track called "Descending Into Madness" as part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of their debut single "Realities of War".

The band will be making the milestone with the February 21st release of their 53-track "Protest And Survive - The Anthology" that will be offered in various formats including digitally, as well as a 2CD digipack (with 20-page booklet) and gatefold double splatter vinyl.

The previously unreleased track "Descending Into Madness" can be streamed here and was recorded with original vocalist Kelvin back in 2002.

Tezz Roberts had this to say about the song, "As we were writing the tunes for the 2002 album, me and Bones felt that Kelvin was not doing too much to contribute, so we didn't really know how it was going turn out until the demo.

"We did in Stoke and let me tell you, we breathed a sigh of relief when we heard his voice was back! It's not the finished product but you get the gist of it!"


