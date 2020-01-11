.

Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song

William Lee | 01-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stone Sour

Stone Sour took to YouTube to share a demo of the song "Blue Study," that would go on to be included on the band's self-titled 2002 debut album.

Guitarist Josh Rand offered some background history for the track in the summery of the video post. He wrote, "'Blue Study' was one of four songs written in 1997 but not recorded until 2000 during a break in the Slipknot schedule.

"Three of those four songs made it onto the self-titled album and 'Come What(ever) May'." Check out the original demo version of "Blue Study" here


Related Stories


Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review

Stone Sour's Rand Shares Band's First Demo

Stone Sour Unsure About Timing For Hydrograd Follow-Up

Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

More Stone Sour News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth- Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour- Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song- Life Of Agony And Doyle Tour- more


Reviews
Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

advertisement


Latest News
Eddie Van Halen Is Not Doing Well Says Roth

Motley Crue, Def Leppard Add Band To Stadium Tour

Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song

Carnifex Part Ways With Guitarist Jordan Lockrey

Life Of Agony And Doyle Announce Beast Coast Monsters Tour

Beck's Uneventful Days Gets Remixed By St. Vincent

Crematory Release New Song 'The Downfall'

King Khan and The Sadies Announce Split Single



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.