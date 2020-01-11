Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song

Stone Sour took to YouTube to share a demo of the song "Blue Study," that would go on to be included on the band's self-titled 2002 debut album.

Guitarist Josh Rand offered some background history for the track in the summery of the video post. He wrote, "'Blue Study' was one of four songs written in 1997 but not recorded until 2000 during a break in the Slipknot schedule.

"Three of those four songs made it onto the self-titled album and 'Come What(ever) May'." Check out the original demo version of "Blue Study" here





Related Stories

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing 2019 In Review

Stone Sour's Rand Shares Band's First Demo

Stone Sour Unsure About Timing For Hydrograd Follow-Up

Stone Sour Release Live 'Whiplash Pants' Video

Stone Sour Didn't Know Live Album Was Being Recorded

Stone Sour Announce Their First Live Album

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Stone Sour Firing Strengthened Slipknot Stars Relationship

Stone Sour's Roy Mayorga Not Trying To Fill Vinnie Paul's Shoes

More Stone Sour News



