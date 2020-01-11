Stone Sour Share Demo Of Early Song
Stone Sour took to YouTube to share a demo of the song "Blue Study," that would go on to be included on the band's self-titled 2002 debut album.
Guitarist Josh Rand offered some background history for the track in the summery of the video post. He wrote, "'Blue Study' was one of four songs written in 1997 but not recorded until 2000 during a break in the Slipknot schedule.
"Three of those four songs made it onto the self-titled album and 'Come What(ever) May'." Check out the original demo version of "Blue Study" here
