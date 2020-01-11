.

Wyatt Edmondson Announces New EP 'If I Don't Try'

Michael Angulia | 01-11-2020

Wyatt Edmondson

Americana/roots rocker Wyatt Edmondson has announced that he will be releasing his new EP "If I Don't Try" on February 21st digitally and on CD and Vinyl.

Edmondson's third EP was produced by Shawn Byrne and Ryan Youmans at Cathy Jo Studio and Great Hill Studio in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wyatt is currently on the road for his first batch of 2020 tour dates and had this to say, "The most important thing to do in any performance situation is to make it become a conversation.

"I want people to leave knowing my name - but I also want to leave knowing theirs. Night after night, I get up onstage and try new things, hoping to find out what's going to light the fire.

"That's what drives me. It's my passion. And that's what I want to do with my life - I want to get up there and surprise not only the audience, but myself." See the announced dates below:

January 12 - Madison, VA / Early Mountain Vineyards
January 17-20 - Santa Rosa Beach, FL / 30A Songwriters Festival (Wyatt solo)
January 22 - Montgomery, AL / Sinclairs East
January 24 - Montgomery, AL / Montgomery Lion's Club (noon show)
January 24 - Montgomery, AL / The Tipping Point
January 25 - Duluth, GA / Red Clay Music Foundry
January 26 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel
January 30 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel (4-7 p.m.)
February 5 - Tupelo, MS / Blue Canoe
February 7 - Tampa, FL / Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
February 13 - Nashville, TN / Hutton Hotel (4-7 p.m.)
February 20 - Nashville, TN / The Writer's Shack
February 21 - Memphis, TN / South Main Sounds
February 25 - Montgomery, AL / Capri Theatre
February 26 - Montgomery, AL / Sinclairs East
February 27 - Mobile, AL / The People's Room of Mobile
March 6 - Sylva, NC / Balsam Falls Brewing Co.
March 8 - Nashville, TN / Nashville Tour Stop (Wyatt solo)
March 11 - Nashville, TN / The Writer's Shack
March 12 - Nashville, TN / Bluebird Cafe (Wyatt solo)
March 13 - Wilmington, NC / Flytrap Brewing Company
March 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC / Hard Rock Café
March 18 - Washington, DC / DIVE
March 19 - Baltimore, MD / Cabaret at Germano's
March 20 - Harrisonburg, VA / Restless Moon Brewing
March 21 - Madison, VA / Early Mountain Vineyards

... more dates to be announced soon


