Beneath The Massacre Release 'Rise Of The Fearmonger' Video

William Lee | 01-13-2020

Beneath The Massacre

Beneath The Massacre have released a music video for their new single "Rise of the Fearmonger". The track is the second offering from the band's forthcoming "Fearmonger."

Guitarist Chris Bradley had this to say, "We are proud to present you the opening track 'Rise of the Fearmonger' from our upcoming album Fearmonger out on Century Media February 28th 2020.

"The track was the last one we wrote for the album and was written in a blink of an eye without barely being reworked contrarily to most of our songs. It has a raw energy that prepares the auditor well to the sonic assault that is Fearmonger.

"The video made by the talented Costin Chioreanu nicely represents the lyrical concept of the song; the rise of fearmongering, anti-intellectualism and the post-truth era we are witnessing nowadays." Watch the video here


