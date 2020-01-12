Gala To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Ronnie James Dio's Death Announced

(Adrenaline PR) The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund have announced that they will commemorate 10th anniversary of the legendary vocalist's passing with Gala Awards Fund-Raiser at The Avalon in Los Angeles ?on February 20, 2020.

We were sent the following details: The amazing vocals and visuals of Ronnie James Dio with his live band DIO, who performed with him for his last 17 years, will provide the entertainment for the Gala, featuring vocalists Tim Ripper Owens and Oni Logan and band members Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren and Bjorn Englen.

Local rockers Sadie & the Tribe will also perform. The evening will also include a live auction, a major silent auction and a raffle, each comprising luxury items and entertainment memorabilia. In addition, VIP attendees will be treated to a gourmet dinner with wine pairings.

Eight awards named after songs written by Ronnie James Dio will be presented to the following distinguished honorees:

* Holy Diver Award: honoring Rhino Entertainment/Warner Music Group executives Kevin Gore, President, Global Catalog, Recorded Music & Arts Music, Warner Music Group; Mark Pinkus, President, Rhino Entertainment & U.S. Catalog; Jason Day, Vice President, A&R, Rhino Entertainment; Jason Elzy, Vice President, Communications & Marketing, Rhino Entertainment; and Brian Dodd, Manager, Global Artist Brand Management, Rhino Entertainment

* Killing the Dragon Award: Laura Heatherly, Chief Executive Officer, T.J. Martell Foundation, which is dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer

* King of Rock 'n Roll Award: Barry Drinkwater, Executive Chairman, Global Merchandise Services Ltd.



* Magica Award: Wyn Davis, Ronnie James Dio's Long-Time Recording Engineer and Owner of Total Access Recording Studios

* Master of the Moon Award: honoring BMG executives Thomas Scherer, Executive Vice-President, Repertoire & Marketing L.A., Global Writer Services & China; Michael Kachko, Senior Vice-President, Catalog Recordings; Jeff Christian, Director, Catalog; and Kathy Rivkin Daum, Senior Director, Films



* Rainbow in the Dark Award: Mikeal Maglieri, Owner of the World-Renowned Rainbow Bar and Grill and Whisky a Go Go on the Sunset Strip

* Sacred Heart Award: Dr. David Wong, Professor and Associate Dean for Research, UCLA School of Dentistry and Director for UCLA Center for Oral/Head & Neck Oncology Research (COOR)

* Stand Up and Shout Award: Jeff Pezzuti, CEO of Eyellusion, creators of the Dio Returns! hologram

Adrenaline PR submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





