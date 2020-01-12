.

Haken Offshoot Novena Release 'Indestructible' Video

William Lee | 01-12-2020

Novena

The new progressive metal/rock supergroup Novena have released a music video for their new single "Indestructible", from their forthcoming album "Eleventh Hour".

The band is fronted by Ross Jennings (Haken) and Gareth Mason (Slice the Cake) and will be releasing the new album on March 6th. Guitarist/Keyboardist Harrison White had this to say about the new visual, "The essence of the "Indestructible" video is one of voyeurism. We watch someone watching something. What they see, and what we see, is often unpleasant; yet, we find entertainment in it. I love storytelling, and as such I enjoy music videos which include a narrative element to support the artwork.

"However, due to my own interpretation of the story of the song, I wanted to avoid a literal representation of the content on screen. Instead, much like in the 'Disconnected' video, I wanted to select a series of motifs which evoke a significant moment in the life of the character, adding colour and shape to the story, whilst leaving the door open as to what it signifies. The audience can bring to the images their own story.

"Indestructible is, at its core, about the follies of escapism. Trauma is an agile predator, and no matter how fast you may run, or how well you may hide, it will not cease its pursuit until you turn to face it. Hedonism, indulgence, and debauchery are often the product of a troubled mind; which in itself is no sin, but where might they lead if never challenged?" Watch the video here.


