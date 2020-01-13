.

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

K. Wiggins | 01-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Amity Affliction

The Amity Affliction are gearing up to release their new album "Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them" on February 21st and to celebrate we asked Ahren Stringer to tell us about the new single "Soak Me in Bleach". Here is the story:

'Soak Me in Bleach' was the first song we finished writing almost immediately after we released our sixth album Misery. Dan was writing in the green room while we were on a U.S. tour one night in Detroit. He played it for me and I immediately heard it differently, because the chorus, to me. felt wrong.

So I asked him to try using the same chords as the verses for the chorus and kinda air0drummed the beat I was trying to describe anyway (to me) it worked perfectly and gave it that bouncy grunge kinda vibe.

I was super stoked on it being bouncy and grunge-y but struggled with a melody because of it. With the strange chord changes -strange for us, at least - made me think it should be just Joel [Birch] screaming and no melody. Then, when I got home from tour, I set up my mic and laptop and just tried this one melody I had to see if it was cool and thankfully it was and I was so f***ing stoked after that chorus the rest of the lyrics and melodies/phrasing came out with ease.

The rest of the songs just came pouring out after that and we'd finished writing most of the record in the next few months. It's always good to start strong I think because it sets the bar high and it's like you want to keep beating every new song.

Especially when you've got a bunch of songs musically and lyrically ready to go, you naturally pick your favourite lyrics and pair them with your favorite song. I always knew that was gonna be a single and it's honestly my favorite song we've written to date."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

The Amity Affliction Release New Video and Announce Album

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

The Amity Affliction Release 'Feels Like I'm Dying' Video

More The Amity Affliction News


advertisement



Day In Rock
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man- David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show- Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

advertisement


Latest News
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

Down's Windstein Open To New Music If Possible

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

Creeper Announce New Album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.