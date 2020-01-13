Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

The Amity Affliction are gearing up to release their new album "Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them" on February 21st and to celebrate we asked Ahren Stringer to tell us about the new single "Soak Me in Bleach". Here is the story:

'Soak Me in Bleach' was the first song we finished writing almost immediately after we released our sixth album Misery. Dan was writing in the green room while we were on a U.S. tour one night in Detroit. He played it for me and I immediately heard it differently, because the chorus, to me. felt wrong.

So I asked him to try using the same chords as the verses for the chorus and kinda air0drummed the beat I was trying to describe anyway (to me) it worked perfectly and gave it that bouncy grunge kinda vibe.

I was super stoked on it being bouncy and grunge-y but struggled with a melody because of it. With the strange chord changes -strange for us, at least - made me think it should be just Joel [Birch] screaming and no melody. Then, when I got home from tour, I set up my mic and laptop and just tried this one melody I had to see if it was cool and thankfully it was and I was so f***ing stoked after that chorus the rest of the lyrics and melodies/phrasing came out with ease.

The rest of the songs just came pouring out after that and we'd finished writing most of the record in the next few months. It's always good to start strong I think because it sets the bar high and it's like you want to keep beating every new song.

Especially when you've got a bunch of songs musically and lyrically ready to go, you naturally pick your favourite lyrics and pair them with your favorite song. I always knew that was gonna be a single and it's honestly my favorite song we've written to date."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself right here!





Related Stories

The Amity Affliction Release New Video and Announce Album

The Amity Affliction Stream New Song 'All My Friends Are Dead'

The Amity Affliction Release 'Feels Like I'm Dying' Video

More The Amity Affliction News



