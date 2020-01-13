The Word Alive Release 'Monomania' Video

The Word Alive have released a music video for their new track "Monomania". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on February 21st.

Telle Smith had this to say, "With 'Monomania,' I wanted to capture the emotional roller coaster we go through as we continually kill our true selves battling the 'madness' we feel as we struggle with who we are, wondering at times if there's any point to all of this.

"Sometimes, we're so desperate to be heard that we get lost attempting to fit in or to stand out. It's f***ing hard learning what feels like hard lessons over and over.

"We fail to take ownership of our thoughts and actions, pulling us further away from facing who we are. You only really overcome that by trusting in yourself, because that's the only way you can break the cycle." Watch the video here





