We Are The City Stream New Single 'RIP'

Canadian rockers We Are The City are streaming their brand new single, "RIP." The song if the title track to their forthcoming fifth studio album.

The new record will be hitting stores via Tooth & Nail Records on January 24th and was recorded in the basement of lead vocalist Cayne McKenzie's family home in Kelowna, where they first formed the band.

"We went back to where it started, and that was pretty potent," reflects drummer Andy Huculiak. "There a few times on the record where Cayne's almost crying when he sings, and I just don't know if you could get that in a studio in the same way. It was really capturing an honest and true feeling of where we're at right now."

McKenzie had this to say about the inspiration for the song, "The song was written, mostly, before Kyle Tubbs died. A sad song about feeling like he was fading a childhood best friend, I was mourning our friendship.

"4 months later he died from a fentanyl overdose, January 26th 2018. I re-recorded the vocal and improvised new lyrics a few days after I found out." Listen to the song here





