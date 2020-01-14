Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour
Foreigner will be rocking North American this summer with special guest Kansas for the Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour that will feature support from Europe.
The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 9th in Albuquerque, NM at the Isleta Amphitheater and will conclude on September 13th in Austin, TX at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater.
Foreigner's Mick Jones shared his excitement about the trek, "We can't wait to hit the road with our good friends Kansas and Europe and bring all our biggest hits to cities across the country.
"We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!"
Kansas said, "We look forward to touring with Foreigner. It has been nearly ten years since both bands have done a full tour together. That run was a blast, and we are excited to get started this summer. The bands and the crews get along great, and we'll all be working tougher to perform an exceptional show for the fans."
Europe frontman Joey Tempest added, "The band is super thrilled that this summer, we'll be back in the USA... the birthplace of rock and roll. It's been four long years and we are honored to be on the road with Foreigner and Kansas for this extensive tour across North America. Strap yourself in! Europe in America once again!" See the dates below:
Thurs July 9, 2020 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri, July 10, 2020 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat, July 11, 2020 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Mon, July 13, 2020 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Tues, July 14, 2020 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed, July 15, 2020 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
*Fri, July 17, 2020 - Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat, July 18, 2020 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Tues, July 21, 2020 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Wed, July 22, 2020 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Fri, July 24, 2020 - Kansas City, MO - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sat, July 25, 2020 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sun, July 26, 2020 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tues, July 28, 2020 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, July 29, 2020 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri, July 31, 2020 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat, August 1, 2020 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sun, August 2, 2020 - Pittsburgh, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
Tues, August 4, 2020 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
Wed, August 5, 2020 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Fri, August 7, 2020 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sat, August 8, 2020 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sun, August 9, 2020 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri, August 21, 2020 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sat, August 22, 2020 - Holmdel, NY - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sun, August 23, 2020 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tues, August 25, 2020 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Wed, August 26, 2020 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Fri, August 28, 2020 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat, August 29, 2020 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sun, August 30, 2020 - Birmingham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Tues, Sep 1, 2020 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
*Fri, Sep 4, 2020 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sat, Sep 5, 2020 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun, Sep 6, 2020 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Tues, Sep 8, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Wed, Sep 9, 2020 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Fri, Sep 11, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Sat, Sep 12, 2020 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sun, Sep 13, 2020 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
*Kansas Not Performing
