Pearl Jam Announce New Album and American Tour

Pearl Jam have announced that they will be releasing the new studio album "Gigaton" on March 27th and will be launching a North American tour this spring.

The band will be releasing the first single from the album, entitled "Dance of the Clairvoyants", soon. Mike McCready had this to say about their upcoming album, "Making this record was a long journey.

"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

The first leg of their North American tour will include 16 dates and is set to kick off on March 18th in Toronto, ON at the Scotiabank Arena and will conclude on April 18th and 19th with a two night stand at the Oakland Arena. See the dates below:

March 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

March 20 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

March 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

March 24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

March 28 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

March 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

April 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

April 4 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

April 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 9 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

April 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

April 13 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

April 15 & 16 - Inglewood, CA - Forum

April 18 & 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena





