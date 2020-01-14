.

Pearl Jam Announce New Album and American Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-14-2020

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam have announced that they will be releasing the new studio album "Gigaton" on March 27th and will be launching a North American tour this spring.

The band will be releasing the first single from the album, entitled "Dance of the Clairvoyants", soon. Mike McCready had this to say about their upcoming album, "Making this record was a long journey.

"It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

The first leg of their North American tour will include 16 dates and is set to kick off on March 18th in Toronto, ON at the Scotiabank Arena and will conclude on April 18th and 19th with a two night stand at the Oakland Arena. See the dates below:

March 18 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
March 20 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
March 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
March 24 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre
March 28 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
March 30 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
April 2 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
April 4 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
April 6 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 9 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
April 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena
April 13 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
April 15 & 16 - Inglewood, CA - Forum
April 18 & 19 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena


