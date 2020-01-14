.

Thom Yorke Goes Digital With Unreleased Songs

Michael Angulia | 01-14-2020

Thom Yorke

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has delivered several unreleased tracks digitally and announced the final two Tomorrow's Modern Boxes tour headline shows.

The special shows will take place between Yorke's appearance at this year's Coachella festival on April 11th and 18th. The first show will happen on April 13th in Phoenix AZ at the Arizona Federal Theatre and the second will be in Sacramento CA at the Memorial Auditorium on the 16th.

Thom made four previously unavailable tracks available at DSPs at midnight. They are the Atoms for Peace non-LP B-Sides "What The Eyeballs Did," "S.A.D" and "Magic Beanz," and Thom's "Hearing Damage" (originally released on the 2009 soundtrack to The Twilight Saga: New Moon).

See all of the Tomorrow's Modern Boxes 2020 dates below:
03/28/20 - Fairfax, VA - Eagle Bank Arena
03/30/20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
03/31/20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
04/01/20 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
04/04/20 - Chicago, IL - United Center
04/05/20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
04/08/20 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
04/11/20 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music Festival*
04/13/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre [on sale 17 January]
04/16/20 - Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium [on sale 17 January]
04/18/20 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music Festival*
04/22/20 - Monterrey, Mexico - Showcenter Complex
04/24/20 - Gaudalajara, Mexico - Terraza Vallarta
04/25/20 - Mexico City, Mexico - Ceremonia Festival*
06/19/20 - Glasgow, UK - SEC (Scottish Events Centre) Hall 3
06/20/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
06/21/20 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
06/23/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
06/24/20 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo
07/01/20 - Poland - Opener Festival*
07/1-4/20 - Denmark - Roskilde Festival*
07/05/20 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter Festival*
07/06/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
07/08/20 - Lyon, France - Les Nuits de Fourviere*
07/09/20 - Milan, Italy - Ippodromo del Galoppo di San Siro
07/11/20 - Slovakia - Pohoda Festival*
07/12/20 - Prague, Czech Republic - Karlin Hall
07/13/20 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling-Halle

*Festival performances


