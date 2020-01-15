.

Brooks & Dunn Returning To The Road With Reboot Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-15-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brooks Dunn

Brooks & Dunn have announced that they will be launching their first nationwide tour in a decade this spring with the aptly titled Reboot 2020 Tour.

They will be embarking on the trek in support of their 2019 chart topping album "Reboot" and will kick things off on May 15th in St. Louis, Mo at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Ronnie Dunn had this to say, "So much for 'we quit,' huh? That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment...he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it...'Brooks & Dunn ride again!'"

Kix Brooks added, "The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us. Performers who have had the kind of nights like we've had with our fans, can never really let that go.

"Live is where we're most at home, and it's gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let's rodeo! We'll see y'all out there on the trail." See the dates below:

5/15 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
5/16 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center
5/22 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
5/23 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
5/29 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
5/30 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
6/5 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
6/6 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
6/26 Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
6/27 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
8/28 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
8/29 Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
9/4 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
9/5 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
9/10 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
9/11 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
9/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
9/19 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre


Related Stories


Brooks & Dunn Returning To The Road With Reboot Tour

Brooks & Dunn Reveal Collaboration With Lanco

Brooks & Dunn Stream Kane Brown Track From New Collab Album

More Brooks Dunn News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced- Dave Grohl Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Foo Fighters- Unreleased Allman Brothers Band Songs Coming- Slipknot- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

advertisement


Latest News
Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductees Announced

Dave Grohl Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Foo Fighters

Unreleased Allman Brothers Band Songs Coming For 50th

Slipknot Release Short Film 'Pollution'

Brooks & Dunn Returning To The Road With Reboot Tour

Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour Coming This Summer

Frampton Comes Alive Enters Grammy Hall Of Fame

Christopher Cross Announces 40th Anniversary Tour



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.