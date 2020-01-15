Brooks & Dunn Returning To The Road With Reboot Tour

Brooks & Dunn have announced that they will be launching their first nationwide tour in a decade this spring with the aptly titled Reboot 2020 Tour.

They will be embarking on the trek in support of their 2019 chart topping album "Reboot" and will kick things off on May 15th in St. Louis, Mo at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

Ronnie Dunn had this to say, "So much for 'we quit,' huh? That horse that we were afraid of riding into the ground apparently didn't share our sentiment...he gotta fire in his belly raring to go another round or two. I like the ring of it...'Brooks & Dunn ride again!'"

Kix Brooks added, "The memories of playing live are what have kept the fire burning for us. Performers who have had the kind of nights like we've had with our fans, can never really let that go.

"Live is where we're most at home, and it's gonna feel good to be back in the saddle, let's rodeo! We'll see y'all out there on the trail." See the dates below:

5/15 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/16 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

5/22 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

5/23 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

5/29 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/30 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

6/5 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

6/6 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

6/26 Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

6/27 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

8/28 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/29 Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

9/4 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/5 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/10 Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/11 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

9/19 Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre





