Christopher Cross Announces 40th Anniversary Tour

Christopher Cross has announced the initial dates for a North American tour that he is launching this year to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his hit debut album.

Cross released his self-titled debut record in 1980 and it went on to win a record breaking five Grammy Awards including Record of the Year (for the single "Sailing"), Album of the Year, Song of the Year ("Sailing"), and Best New Artist.

He will be celebrating the anniversary of the album on the road this year. He had this to say, "This tour celebrates the first chapter in what has been my life's journey. I look forward to seeing everyone on the road." See the initial dates below:

April 1, 2020 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

April 3, 2020 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

April 5, 2020 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

April 7, 2020 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

April 9, 2020 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

April 10, 2020 - Atlantic City, NJ - Sound Waves @ Hard Rock

April 11, 2020 -Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre

April 13, 2020 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere Music Hall

April 17, 2020 - Waukeegan, IL - Genessee Theatre

April 18, 2020 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Event Center

April 21, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort

April 22, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort

April 23, 2020 - Orlando, FL - Epcot / Walt Disney World Resort

April 26, 2020 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

*More dates announced soon





