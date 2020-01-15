Frampton Comes Alive Enters Grammy Hall Of Fame

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton's hit 1976 album, "Frampton Comes Alive!", is among 25 new recordings inducted into the 2020 Grammy Hall Of Fame.

The package topped the US charts for 10 weeks and went on to become the best-selling album of the year with the help of three Top 20 singles: "Baby, I Love Your Way", "Show Me The Way" and the epic "Do You Feel Like We Do."

The project sold 11 million copies worldwide, including more than 8 million copies in the States alone to earn a spot as one of the best-selling live albums in music history.

"I received news today that my album, Frampton Comes Alive! has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame," shared the guitarist on social media on Tuesday. "Thank you so much. I definitely didn't see this coming! What a wonderful honour to be inducted and join so many incredible artists who I have learnt much from and who influenced me through the years. Just ....Wow."

Other rockers made the 2020 Grammy list, including albums by The Allman Brothers Band (1972's "Eat A Peach") and Devo's 1978 debut, "Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!", alongside singles by The Police (1983's "Every Breath You Take") and Elton John (1972's "Tiny Dancer"). Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





