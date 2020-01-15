Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour Coming This Summer
Matchbox Twenty have announced that they will be embarking on a North American headline tour this summer that will feature support from special guest The Wallflowers.
The Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour will be kicking off on July 17th at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will conclude at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28th.
Frontman Rob Thomas had this to say, "I'm proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can't wait to play with them again.
"Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point." See the dates below:
Fri., Jul. 17 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sat., Jul. 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
Sun., Jul. 19 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Tue., Jul. 21 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Wed., Jul. 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri., Jul. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat., Jul. 25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sun., Jul. 26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Tue., Jul. 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed., Jul. 29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri., Jul. 31 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sat., Aug. 01 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun., Aug. 02 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue., Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed., Aug. 05 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Fri., Aug. 07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Sat., Aug. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
Sun., Aug. 09 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Tue., Aug. 11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Thu., Aug. 13 - Memphis, TN - TBA
Fri., Aug. 14 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sat., Aug. 15 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Mon., Aug. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheater
Tue., Aug. 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp
Wed., Aug. 19 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Fri., Aug. 21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sat., Aug. 22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sun., Aug. 23 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
Tue., Aug. 25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Wed., Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park
Thu., Aug. 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Sat., Aug. 29 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sun., Aug. 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Tue., Sep. 01 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed., Sep. 02 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater
Fri., Sep. 04 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sat., Sep. 05 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sun., Sep. 06 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
Tue., Sep. 08 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha
Thu., Sep. 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
Sat., Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center
Sun., Sep. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Tue., Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Wed., Sep. 16 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Thu., Sep. 17 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Sat., Sep. 19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sun., Sep. 20 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Tue., Sep. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed., Sep. 23 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Thu., Sep. 24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat., Sep. 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Palms Casino Resort
Sun., Sep. 27 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena
Mon., Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
