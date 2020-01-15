Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour Coming This Summer

Matchbox Twenty have announced that they will be embarking on a North American headline tour this summer that will feature support from special guest The Wallflowers.

The Matchbox Twenty 2020 Tour will be kicking off on July 17th at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, PA and will conclude at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on September 28th.

Frontman Rob Thomas had this to say, "I'm proud to be a part of the greatest pop rock band in the world and I can't wait to play with them again.

"Stepping on stage with Matchbox and sharing those songs with the fans feels as natural as breathing to me at this point." See the dates below:

Fri., Jul. 17 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sat., Jul. 18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sun., Jul. 19 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Tue., Jul. 21 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Wed., Jul. 22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Fri., Jul. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat., Jul. 25 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Sun., Jul. 26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Tue., Jul. 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed., Jul. 29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Fri., Jul. 31 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat., Aug. 01 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun., Aug. 02 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Tue., Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Wed., Aug. 05 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Fri., Aug. 07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Sat., Aug. 08 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

Sun., Aug. 09 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Tue., Aug. 11 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Thu., Aug. 13 - Memphis, TN - TBA

Fri., Aug. 14 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sat., Aug. 15 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon., Aug. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheater

Tue., Aug. 18 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

Wed., Aug. 19 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Fri., Aug. 21 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat., Aug. 22 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun., Aug. 23 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

Tue., Aug. 25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wed., Aug. 26 - Burgettstown, PA - S&T Bank Music Park

Thu., Aug. 27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sat., Aug. 29 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sun., Aug. 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Tue., Sep. 01 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed., Sep. 02 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

Fri., Sep. 04 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

Sat., Sep. 05 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sun., Sep. 06 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Tue., Sep. 08 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

Thu., Sep. 10 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Sat., Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center

Sun., Sep. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Tue., Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Wed., Sep. 16 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Thu., Sep. 17 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat., Sep. 19 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sun., Sep. 20 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Tue., Sep. 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Wed., Sep. 23 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Thu., Sep. 24 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat., Sep. 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Palms Casino Resort

Sun., Sep. 27 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena

Mon., Sep. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl





