Slipknot Release Short Film 'Pollution'

William Lee | 01-15-2020

Slipknot

Slipknot have released a twenty-minute short film entitled "Pollution," that was directed by the band's own M. Shawn Crahan, and centers around the video for "Nero Forte".

The song comes from the band's latest album "We Are Not Your Kind." Crahan had this to say, "I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality.

"When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself - is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I'm sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere." Watch the film here


