Aerosmith And Run-DMC To Reportedly Rock Grammy Awards

(hennemusic) A new report indicates Aerosmith will be joined by Run-DMC during their performance at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26.

According to Variety, a source close to the situation confirms the Boston rockers will deliver their 1975 classic, "Walk This Way", with the hip hop group as part of a medley of their biggest hits.

The second single from the band's third album, "Toys In The Attic", reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned a second life when Run-DMC were joined by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry for the group's 1986 cover, which hit No. 4 on the same US chart.

Last year, "Walk This Way", was among 25 recordings inducted into the 2019 Grammy Hall Of Fame. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





