KISS Kruise X Lineup Taking Shape

(hennemusic) KISS will host the tenth edition of the annual KISS Kruise this fall and they have announced that Queensryche, Ratt and Fozzy have been announced among the first round of acts set to join the classic rock outfit, with more to be announced in the near future.

The 2020 run will set sail aboard the Norwegian Pearl from Miami, FL to Harvest Caye, Belize and Roatan, Honduras from October 30 - November 4.

The event will see KISS continue the tradition of the Stardust Theater shows, activities with each member of the band, autograph sessions with artists from the lineup, and much more. Read more here.

