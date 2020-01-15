Magdalena Bay Share New Song and Video and Announce EP

Magdalena Bay have released a new single and music video called "How To Get Physical" to celebrate the announcement that their new EP is coming this spring.

Their new EP will be entitled "A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling" and is set to hit stores on March 13th. Watch the "How To Get Physical" video here.

They had this to say about the new song, "Neither of us are particularly dance-oriented so we wanted to write an anthem for people who feel awkward when they dance. Ironically, this is probably our 'danciest' song to date."





Related Stories

Singled Out: Magdalena Bay's Killshot

More Magdalena Bay News



