Singled Out: September Mourning's Overdose

September Mourning recently released a new EP entitled "Volume III" and to celebrate we asked September to tell us about the song "Overdose". Here is the story:

"Overdose" is a song about falling in love with someone or something so hard that it consumes you...and that the process of being consumed is actually a beautiful thing. In reference to another person, it mentions a certain uncertainty in the second verse, of that other person's view on life, love and having the courage to be deep in it. The song reminds us that our views life and love are our own and may not necessarily be shared by everyone and that's ok. If you stay true to your heart and beliefs, eventually those with similar views find each other.

The "OverDose" video is an extension of the same animated universe we created with "Hiding From Heaven", based on the September Mourning Graphic Novel. It takes place after Claire has finished playing the video game in the arcade. As Claire accepts September's defeat in the "Hiding From Heaven" video game, a mystical flash of light appears and transports her to a world within the game. The world is Mortem, the land of the dead. Upon her arrival, she meets a shadowy figure that sets her on a quest into the Hotel Sanctuary to find 4 travelers and 3 artifacts.

Entering the Hotel Sanctuary Claire gets an uneasy feeling that there is more to the story than she has been told... Armed with the 3 artifacts and joined by her otherworldly compatriots, Claire finds the final obstacle to her return home, Fate!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





Related Stories

Singled Out: September Mourning's Unholy

September Mourning Announces Dates with Rob Zombie and More

September Mourning Release 'Glass Animals' Video

September Mourning, Kaleido and Charcoal Tongue Announce Tour

More September Mourning News



