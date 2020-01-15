Steely Dan And Steve Winwood Announce Summer Tour

(hennemusic) Steely Dan and Steve Winwood are teaming up for a summer series of shows across North America. Billed as the Earth After Dark Tour, the pair will launch the six-week trek of amphitheaters in Portland, OR on June 2 before hitting Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta and Toronto, among other places. Both acts are set to deliver hits-filled performances during the 23-date run.

Following the 2017 passing of guitarist Walter Becker, Donald Fagen continues to perform under the Steely Dan banner. An estate auction of music equipment owned by late rocker raised $3.3 million during an event last fall in Beverly Hills, CA. See the dates and ticket on-sale details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





