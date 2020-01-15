Wishbone Ash Announce U.S. Tour

Wishbone Ash have announced that they will be launching a two leg U.S. tour in support of their forthcoming album "Coat Of Arms," which is set to be released on February 28th.

The first leg is set to begin on February 15th at the King Center in Melbourne, FL and will wrap up on March 13th at the Triple Door in Seattle, WA.

The second leg will be launching on September 9th at Bull Run in Shirley, MA and will run until October 4th where they will wrap it up in Sellersville, PA. See all of the dates below:



2020 US Spring Tour

02/15 - King Center - Melbourne, FL

02/16 - Skipper's Smokehouse - Tampa, FL

02/18 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

02/19 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

02/20 - Dosey Doe The Big Barn - The Woodlands, TX

02/21 - The Guitar Sanctuary Music & Event Center -McKinney, TX

02/22 - Sam's Burger Joint - San Antonio, TX

02/23 - One World Theatre - Austin, TX

02/26 - Rhythm Room - Phoenix, AZ

02/27 - Boulder Station - Las Vegas, NV

02/28 - Ramona's Mainstage - Ramona, CA

02/29 - Arcadia Blues Club - Arcadia, CA

03/01 - The Coach House - San Juan Capistrano, CA

03/04 - Yoshi's - Oakland, CA

03/05 - The Fox - Redwood City, CA

03/07 - Abstract Entertainment - Sacramento, CA

03/08 - Moe's Alley - Santa Cruz, CA

03/11 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

03/12 - Jazzbones - Tacoma, WA

03/13 - Triple Door - Seattle, WA

2020 US Fall Tour

09/09 - Bull Run - Shirley, MA

09/10 - Daryl's House Club - Pawling, NY

09/11 - Mauch Chunk Opera House - Jim Thorpe, PA

09/12 - Rams Head on Stage - Annapolis, MD

09/13 - Tin Pan - Richmond, VA

09/16 - Ludlow Garage - Cincinnati, OH

09/17 - The 210 - Highwood, IL

09/18 - Arcada Theatre - St.Charles, IL

09/19 - Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, IL

09/20 - Wildey Theatre - Edwardsville, IL

09/22 - River Music Experience - Davenport, IA

09/23 - The Black Room at Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

09/24 - The Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

09/25 - The Kent Stage - Kent, OH

09/26 - Fur Peace - Pomeroy, OH (sold out)

09/28 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

09/29 - Sportsmen's Tavern - Buffalo, NY

10/01 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

10/02 - Wall Street Theater - Norwalk, CT

10/03 - Record Collector - Bordentown, NJ

10/04 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA





