.

Old Dominion Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 01-16-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Old Dominion

Old Dominion have announced the dates for the U.S. leg of their We Are Old Dominion Tour that will feature support from Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce on select dates.

The 13-city trek is scheduled to kick off on May 5th at the Key West Amphitheater in Key West, FL and will conclude on August 21st at the PNC Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, MD.

frontman Matthew Ramsey had this to say, "We are so excited for this line up! We've had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now.

"Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us!" See the dates below:

May 05 - Key West Amphitheater - Key West, FL
May 14 - White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro, NC #*
May 15 - Volvo Car Stadium - Charleston, SC #*
May 20 - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Tuscaloosa, AL #*
May 21 - The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL #*
Jun 04 - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row - Westbrook, ME #*
Jun 05 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY #*
Jul 16 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA *
Jul 17 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's - Stateline, NV
Jul 22 - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS #*
Jul 23 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR #*
Aug 20 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC #*
Aug 21 - PNC Waterside Pavilion - Solomons, MD #*
# - Dustin Lynch
* - Carly Pearce


Related Stories


Old Dominion Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Old Dominion Stream New Song And Announce Album

Old Dominion Get Personal With 'Some People Do'

Old Dominion Perform 'Be with Me' On Late Night TV

More Old Dominion News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Paul Di'Anno Recruits Ex-Iron Maiden Stars For Final Performance- Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert- New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released - more


Reviews
Live: Johnny A Rocks Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo Cruise

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

advertisement


Latest News
New Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Trailer Released

Chester Bennington's Original Band Releases Video

Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

Steve Miller, Eurythmics Lead Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

Black Star Riders Release 'In The Shadow Of The War Machine' Video

Coldplay To Stream Special Live Performance

Old Dominion Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Green Day Release 'Oh Yeah!' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.