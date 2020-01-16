Old Dominion Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Old Dominion have announced the dates for the U.S. leg of their We Are Old Dominion Tour that will feature support from Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce on select dates.

The 13-city trek is scheduled to kick off on May 5th at the Key West Amphitheater in Key West, FL and will conclude on August 21st at the PNC Waterside Pavilion in Solomons, MD.

frontman Matthew Ramsey had this to say, "We are so excited for this line up! We've had the pleasure of playing shows and making music with both Carly Pearce and Dustin Lynch for years now.

"Dustin brings the heat like no other, and it will be amazing to have a female act as strong as Carly out there with us!" See the dates below:

May 05 - Key West Amphitheater - Key West, FL

May 14 - White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro, NC #*

May 15 - Volvo Car Stadium - Charleston, SC #*

May 20 - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater - Tuscaloosa, AL #*

May 21 - The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL #*

Jun 04 - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row - Westbrook, ME #*

Jun 05 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY #*

Jul 16 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA *

Jul 17 - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's - Stateline, NV

Jul 22 - Brandon Amphitheater - Brandon, MS #*

Jul 23 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR #*

Aug 20 - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC #*

Aug 21 - PNC Waterside Pavilion - Solomons, MD #*

# - Dustin Lynch

* - Carly Pearce





