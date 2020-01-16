Scorpions Announce Las Vegas Residency With Queensryche

The Scorpions have announced that they will be launching their Sin City Nights residency in Las Vegas this summer which will feature support from Queensryche.

The German hard rock icons are scheduled to launch the nine date series at 4 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on July 4th.

Frontman Klaus Meine had this to say, "We are very excited to come back to Vegas in July 2020 for a nine-show residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater.

"We're looking very much forward to share some wild 'Sin City Nights' with all of you on the famous Strip ... Let's get ready for the Sting!!!!"

General public tickets will be going on sale January 24th at 10 AM PST with the Scorpions Rock Zone fan club presale beginning Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. PST.

Dates for the residency are July 4, 8, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25





