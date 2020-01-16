.

Steve Miller, Eurythmics Lead Songwriters Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020

William Lee | 01-16-2020

Steve Miller

Steve Miller and Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics are among the artists who will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in the class of 2020.

They will be inducted during the 51st Annual Induction and Awards Dinner that is scheduled to take place Thursday, June 11th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The class of 2020 will also include The Isley Brothers (Ernie Isley, Marvin Isley, O'Kelly Isley, Ronald Isley, Rudolph Isley, Chris Jasper), The Neptunes (Chad Hugo / Pharrell Williams), Mariah Carey, Rick Nowels and William "Mickey" Stevenson.

Chairman Nile Rodgers had this to say, "The first thing you need to know is it's about the song, the second thing you need to know is it's about the song, the third thing you need to know is it's about the song.

"I am very proud that we are recognizing some of the culturally most important songwriters of all time."


