Amberian Dawn Release 'Looking For You' Video

Amberian Dawn have released a music video for their new single "Looking For You". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to be released on January 31st.

Tuomas had this to say, "This is the Crown Jewel of the album. This song is exactly what so-called ABBA-Metal is all about. Haunting and dramatic keyboards, strong melodies and tons of vocal tracks.

"I worked closely with Finnish synthesizer artist Kebu to achieve this wonderful vintage keyboard sound. I let myself go into world of 80's synthesizer music and then my band mates helped me to arrange the song into an Amberian Dawn-song." Watch the video here





Related Stories

Amberian Dawn Take On ABBA Classic

More Amberian Dawn News



