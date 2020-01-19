Rob Jarvis & The Mercury Sons Share Happy Video

London alt-rockers Rob Jarvis & The Mercury Sons have released the official music video for their latest single, "Just to Make You Happy."

The video was filmed, edited, and produced by Infinite Film. Rob had this to say, "'Just To Make You Happy' is a palette cleanser song, haha getting some stuff off my chest.

"That song in particular, without giving everything away, just yet, is about deciding to put yourself first. As we can all appreciate, that's often easier said than done." Watch the video here





