Rush Thank Fans For Outpouring Of Love Over Neil Peart's Death

William Lee | 01-19-2020

Rush

The surviving members of Rush, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, took to social media to thank fans for honoring drummer and lyricist Neil Peart who died on January 7th after a three year battle with brain cancer.

The band wrote on Facebook, "Our most heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect for Neil since his passing.

"These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it. - Geddy & Alex"


Rush Thank Fans For Outpouring Of Love Over Neil Peart's Death

