Singled Out: Your Persona's Neurotic

New Jersey post-hardcore outfit Your Persona just released a video for their track "Neurotic" from their latest EP "Everything Feels Ok". To celebrate we asked Matthew Campione to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

It was a year and a half ago when the writing process began with Neurotic. At this point in my life, I was dealing with a good amount of health issues. Being afflicted with Crohn's Disease (an autoimmune disease of the GI tract) life can be quite challenging at times. When the flare-ups come, it is not only mentally taxing, but also takes a serious toll on my body. Stress being the number one trigger, it can be very difficult to control.

Just eliminate the stress and it should be okay, right? Easier said than done, especially when I feel like I'm not even stressed out. I've learned that this stress could be subconscious, and that it would take a little more than just scraping the surface to figure out where it is coming from.

Until then, I feel that going crazy inside my own mind is easier than remaining sane most days. When I'm sometimes at my lowest low, I find myself changing as a person. In my mind, I am not me. The things I say and do are not things I would normally say or do. While my suffering with Crohn's Disease is what inspired this song, we can all relate to the concept because anything physically or mentally exhausting can change you as a person. This idea formed the basic premise of the chorus' lyrics: "This isn't me. When will I wake up? My mind's got the wheel and its driving me mad" (I promise not all of our songs are depressing)

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!





