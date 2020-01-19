.

Lamori Release 'The Devil's Mark' Video

William Lee | 01-19-2020

Lamori

Lamori have released a music video for their new track "The Devil's Mark". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Neo Noir", which is set for release on January 31st.

The band had this to say, "The reservoirs of darkness brings you their take on classic gothic metal mixed with dark wave, modern rock and everything in between.

"Bigger choruses, stronger melodies and bittersweet darkness all wrapped in a doomy package. The band worked close with both Mazzeo and Belotti all the way from pre-production to the final release.

"This time around we also put more time and effort on each instrument, especially the vocals. We think this album is a beautiful mix of both old and new Lamori." Watch the video here


Latest News
AC/DC New Album And Tour Rumor From Down Under

David Lee Roth To Continue To Mix It Up With Solo Band

Led Zeppelin Experience Taught Slash Singer

The 1975 Stream New Song and Announce American Tour

Trail of Dead Release 'Something Like This' Video

Mayday Parade's Derek Sanders Shares Song From Solo EP

Sepultura Launch Video Series For New 'Quadra' Album

Rise Against, Riverboat Gamblers offshoot Drakulas Stream New Song



