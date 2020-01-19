Lamori Release 'The Devil's Mark' Video

Lamori have released a music video for their new track "The Devil's Mark". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Neo Noir", which is set for release on January 31st.

The band had this to say, "The reservoirs of darkness brings you their take on classic gothic metal mixed with dark wave, modern rock and everything in between.

"Bigger choruses, stronger melodies and bittersweet darkness all wrapped in a doomy package. The band worked close with both Mazzeo and Belotti all the way from pre-production to the final release.

"This time around we also put more time and effort on each instrument, especially the vocals. We think this album is a beautiful mix of both old and new Lamori."





