Led Zeppelin Experience Taught Slash Singer

Slash and Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy recently revealed what he learned from his brief time working with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones.

Kennedy famously teamed up with Page and Jones, along with John Bonham's son Jason for some sessions following Led Zeppelin's reunion in 2007 at the O2 Arena.

The idea was for the members to continue making music together with Kennedy taking on lead vocals in place of Robert Plant, who decided he was not interested in furthering the reunion.

Myles was asked about the experience during an appearance on TV War. He said of working with his hero Jimmy Page, "That was nuts in a good way. Because he's the guy, for me, besides Eddie Van Halen, initially, that was 'the guy.'

"Both of those guys, I had posters of them all over my wall and to be standing there in front of one of them as he's playing his guitar and I'm singing his songs was a trip."

In follow-up question, Kennedy was asked what he learned from working with Page. He replied, "What I learned during that period was that...I think what I already knew, it just reaffirmed, the guy's a genius.

"That's the thing about Zeppelin for me, they all were. Singing with Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, it was like watching the way John would do things, I felt like he's just as important in the mix, especially hearing that in the same room and being privy to their interaction.

"That was amazing. And Jason Bonham, he was brilliant in that context. It was a great experience."





